Drew Sidora ordered to pay over $2K monthly in child support as divorce from Ralph Pittman is finalized

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora has been ordered to pay $2,218 per month in child support to her ex-husband Ralph Pittman as their long-running divorce reaches its conclusion.

The child support order is part of the final divorce agreement between the pair, who both filed to end their nearly nine-year marriage in 2023. As theGrio reported in April, Sidora was ordered to vacate the couple’s shared home as Pittman was awarded temporary primary custody of their two children during the school year. TheGrio also covered the couple’s dueling divorce filings in 2023, when Sidora submitted her petition just one hour before Pittman filed his. According to People, court documents show Sidora’s gross monthly income is $38,260.40 while Pittman’s is $27,449.

Payments begin July 1, with half due on the first of each month and the rest on the 15th. The order continues until the oldest child turns 18 or completes secondary school, capped at age 20. Pittman will be responsible for providing medical, dental, vision and hospitalization insurance for the children, with all uncovered expenses split evenly between the two.

The divorce decree also awards Pittman “exclusive ownership, possession, title and interest” in their Atlanta home. He has 45 days to pay Sidora $145,054.12 for her share of the home’s net equity. Earlier this month, a judge allowed Sidora to remain in the Georgia mansion past a previous May 31 deadline to leave while the divorce was finalized.

“I’m grateful for the court’s decision and appreciative that my children and family can continue to have stability during this process,” a rep for Sidora said. “My focus remains on being the best mother I can be, continuing my work, and moving forward with grace, faith, and positivity.”

The ruling closes out one of Bravo’s most publicly documented divorces. Sidora, 41, shares son Machai, 10, and daughter Aniya, 8, with Pittman, 43, and has an older son, Josiah, 14, from a previous relationship. “I’m not jaded, I’m not bitter, I want to be a great mother, focus on my kids,” she told TMZ.