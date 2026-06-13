‘We have to stand for something’: Yung Miami joins list of celebrities questioning Karmelo Anthony case and verdict

Yung Miami is sounding off on the Karmelo Anthony case.

Days after the North Texas teen was sentenced to 35 years after being convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in 2025, the “Spend Dat” rapper shared a graphic on Instagram touting her support of Anthony. The flyer reads, “Self-defense is not a crime. This is racism.”

“At some point we have to stand for something,” she captioned her post on Friday (June 12). “This is truly heartbreaking to see as a black mother raising a black son. I cannot get this case out of my head. Currently using all my resources to get eyes on this. I’m challenging everyone with a voice to SPEAK UP AND LETS STAND TOGETHER!!!! Enough is enough. If they not killing us they throwing us in jail!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The case and the aftermath have drawn a staunch list of supporters for Anthony as his family vowed to continue fighting for him.

Following the verdict and Anthony’s sentencing on Tuesday, Metcalf’s father, Jeff, appeared on a podcast where he referred to Anthony as a “watermelon felon” and slammed Anthony’s parents, calling his father, Andrew Anthony, a “p-ssy” and his mother, Kala Hayes, a “drunk b-tch.”

“You are grifters. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” he said, claiming the pair did not attend their son’s sentencing and suggesting child protective services should check on their other children. Hayes was the lone individual called to speak during her son’s sentencing on Tuesday, and she asked the jury for leniency, according to reports.

In a separate interview, Metcalf said he forgave Anthony for his actions.

“That poor boy is fixing to experience a life that I would not wish upon anyone, but he deserves what he gets because we’re all responsible for our actions,” he said. “What it boils down to for me is this: Austin will never walk through that door again, and never give me a hug.”

Anthony’s lawyers have filed a notice of appeal on his behalf, questioning whether the case was properly handled at trial, including issues related to jury selection. No Black men or women were selected for the jury. Anthony’s family also alleged that witnesses lied on the stand and gave inconsistent statements during the trial.

“Everyone lied on the stand,” Hayes said. “All of the witnesses’ statements were inconsistent. All of them.”