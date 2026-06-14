Knicks fans want Spike Lee to get a championship ring after decades of loyalty

The New York Knicks finally brought a championship back to Madison Square Garden, and now fans have one more request. Give Spike Lee a ring.

After the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night, ending a 53-year title drought, the celebration quickly spilled from the court to social media. Jalen Brunson’s 45-point performance may have sealed the win. Still online, a different kind of campaign began to gain traction. The case for Spike Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and lifelong Knicks fan, to receive championship hardware for his decades of devotion.

Kevin Hart helped amplify the conversation in a video posted to Instagram and Facebook on Sunday morning, captioning the clip, “Give @officialspikelee a CHAMPIONSHIP RING DAMN IT!!!!!!!! Congrats Knicks and Congrats New York!!!!! Long overdue.”

In the video, Hart begins by making it clear that, as a Philadelphia sports fan, even he understands the emotional weight of the moment.

After all those years courtside, all those heartbreaks, all those viral reactions and all that orange-and-blue loyalty, Spike has earned something.

And honestly? The internet is not exactly mad at the idea.

Lee has long been one of the most recognizable celebrity fans in sports, not just because he shows up when the Knicks are hot, but because he has been there through the pain. The “Do the Right Thing” director has held Knicks season tickets since 1985, the same year the team drafted Patrick Ewing. That means Lee’s fandom has lived through eras, rebuilds, playoff heartbreak, memes, arguments with Reggie Miller, and more “maybe next year” seasons than any fan should have to endure.

That history is why the ring conversation hits differently. This isn’t just celebrity fandom. Knicks fans know what Lee represents to the franchise. He is the fan who made Madison Square Garden feel cinematic. He is the face that cameras cut to when the game gets tight. He is a filmmaker from Brooklyn whose work and presence have helped define New York culture far beyond basketball.

Before the Knicks won it all, Lee had already made it clear what a championship would mean to him. In a recent CNN interview, he said he would trade his honorary Oscar for a Knicks title, while keeping the Academy Award he won for “BlacKkKlansman.” That’s commitment.

Spike Lee was paraded through Fort Greene in Brooklyn like he was the pope. pic.twitter.com/EOyyor5H85 — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) June 14, 2026

The Basketball Hall of Fame seemed to understand that, too. When Spike Lee was inducted into its SuperFan Gallery in 2024, it was a well-deserved nod to a man whose passion had actively shaped the story of the game. But now that the Knicks have finally finished the job, a plaque in Springfield doesn’t feel like quite enough. Fans want something tangible.

Of course, championship rings are traditionally reserved for the players, coaches, and front-office staff who grinded through the season. While a franchise can technically hand them out to anyone they choose, whether the front office extends that honor to Lee is entirely up to them.

But Spike wasn’t courtside for a trend; he was courtside for decades.

For loyal audiences, the sudden, passionate online debate over whether he deserves a ring feels deeply familiar. We know exactly what it means to want to honor the people who kept showing up long before the rest of the world caught on. Spike’s presence on the hardwood is a living bridge connecting the franchise to Black cinema, hip-hop, fashion, and the kind of authentic city pride that a corporate marketing campaign cannot manufacture.



Cardi B added to the celebration on X, joking, “Spike Lee finna make 30 movies!!!” because if anybody can turn a Knicks championship into a cinematic universe, it’s him.

Spike Lee finna make 30 movies!!!🧡 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 14, 2026

So, should Spike Lee get a championship ring?

Technically speaking, that is the Knicks’ call to make. But culturally? Kevin Hart and a whole generation of fans have already spoken, and the consensus is loud, clear, and impossible to ignore: Give Spike his ring.