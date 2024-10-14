Billy Crystal and Spike Lee take their places at the Hall of Fame as basketball superfans

The celebs were added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery along with longtime Laker fan Jack Nicholson, who wasn't able to attend the ceremony Sunday.

Associated Press
Oct 14, 2024
Spike Lee, NBA Hall of Fame, theGrio.com
Film director Spike Lee, left, and comedian Billy Crystal, right, compare rings as they are honored at a superfan ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. Lee, Crystal, actor Jack Nicholson and businessman Alan Horwitz are being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Honored for his devotion to a basketball team that doesn’t have a Hall of Fame history, Billy Crystal couldn’t help but note the irony.

“How strange to be getting a ring before any of the Clippers,” he said.

The actor is being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery and took part in a ceremony Sunday along with fellow entertainer and filmmaker Spike Lee and Philadelphia businessman Alan Horwitz. Longtime Lakers fan Jack Nicholson is also being added but the three-time Academy Award winner was not able to attend.

Crystal wore a sports jacket and slacks, while Lee and Horwitz dressed as if they were sitting courtside. Lee, with an orange vest over a New York sweatshirt and topped by a black Knicks bucket hat, sparred with the opposition as if he was in his seat at Madison Square Garden.

“I saw some Boston Celtic green. Uh-uh,” he said, before showing the fans that he had brought coach Red Holzman’s 1973 NBA championship ring, the last one won by the Knicks.

“It’s been a long time, but I think this year it’s going to be orange-and-blue skies,” Lee said.

Horwitz, known as the 76ers’ Sixth Man, wore a 76ers sweatshirt, a blue Sixers hat and blue-and-white colored sneakers. He got choked up while thinking about how proud his mother would have been had she known about his honor.

Their time as basketball fans goes back more than five decades. Horwitz watched the Philadelphia Warriors when Wilt Chamberlain was a rookie in 1959. Crystal was in high school a couple of years earlier when he was drawn to another high schooler, Larry Brown, who would later be enshrined after winning championships as a coach in college and the NBA.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Noah Lyles announces engagement to fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield 

Lifestyle

Why ‘unplugged’ weddings are trending and how to pull one off

Lifestyle

13 Halloween costumes we do and do not want to see this year

Lifestyle

What is International Day of the Girl, and why is it more important than ever?

Lifestyle

North West has mixed feelings about growing up in the spotlight

Women

Dear Black women, it’s Black Girl Day Off, so find your rest

Lifestyle

Take it from Naomi Osaka: ‘Mental health is as important as your physical health’

Lifestyle

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

Lee was in the arena when the Knicks won their first championship in 1970 and Crystal was at MSG plenty of times himself, having started out as as Knicks fan. He went to Lakers games when he moved across the country, before someone recommended he check out a Clippers game.

“And I said, ‘Why?’” Crystal said.

But he enjoyed it and has remained with them ever since, even though the team has never rewarded him with a championship. Lee has had Knicks season tickets since 1985, when they drafted Patrick Ewing, though it took a while to get to the prime real estate he occupies now.

“Every film I moved down,” he said.

While Lee is talking title this season, Crystal doesn’t have such high expectations for the Clippers. But he noted that the devoted fans stick with their teams no matter what.

Not that it’s always easy. A baby started crying as he spoke.

“That’s how we felt for the last 30 years,” Crystal said.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

By TheGrio

Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

By TheGrio

From the HBCU cafeteria to the NFL, Chiefs player Bryan Cook’s wife shares their love story

From the HBCU cafeteria to the NFL, Chiefs player Bryan Cook’s wife shares their love story

By TheGrio

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

Bounding Into Halloween Night 7: ‘Willow Creek’ And ‘Candyman’ Urban Legends To Lose Sleep To

Bounding Into Halloween Night 7: ‘Willow Creek’ And ‘Candyman’ Urban Legends To Lose Sleep To

By Bounding Into Comics

Fans Call Out Gene Simmons for Being ‘Creepy,’ Giving Harsh Scores On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Fans Call Out Gene Simmons for Being ‘Creepy,’ Giving Harsh Scores On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

By TheMix.net

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Favorite Movies

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Favorite Movies

By MovieMaker Magazine

Jodie Turner-Smith Slams Disney for Ignoring ‘Racist’ Backlash From ‘The Acolyte’ Fans

Jodie Turner-Smith Slams Disney for Ignoring ‘Racist’ Backlash From ‘The Acolyte’ Fans

By Popviewers

Sylvester Stallone Celebrates As His Show ‘Tulsa King’ Returns For Season 2 With Record Audience

Sylvester Stallone Celebrates As His Show ‘Tulsa King’ Returns For Season 2 With Record Audience

By TheMix.net