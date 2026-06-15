‘Two rings in one year’: Jordyn Woods honors Karl-Anthony Towns after NBA championship

Jordyn Woods is celebrating a milestone moment for her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, after the NBA star captured a championship and fulfilled a promise he made years ago. Towns, a member of the New York Knicks, won his first NBA championship; the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-1, securing their first NBA championship in 53 years.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Woods expressed how overwhelmed she remained even after the celebrations had ended, admitting she woke up expecting another game because of how focused the team had been throughout the postseason.

“Trying to find the right words because I’m still overwhelmed with emotion,” Woods wrote. “These guys were so locked in that I woke up this morning still saying ‘0-0,’ waiting for Game 6.”

The entrepreneur and model praised the team not only for its talent but also for the character displayed throughout the season. However, much of her message was dedicated to Towns, whom she described as her best friend and soon-to-be husband.

Woods reflected on the perseverance and humility she has witnessed throughout their relationship, highlighting the faith, sacrifices and gratitude that have defined Towns’ approach both on and off the court.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks kisses his fiancee Jordyn Woods after their 114-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks in game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Watching the humility you’ve carried through every high and low, the way you put your faith before everything else, the sacrifices you’ve made, and the joy you’ve brought to every moment has been so inspiring,” she wrote. “No ego. Just hard work, gratitude, and an unwavering belief.”

She also referenced a promise Towns had made to her, revealing that he once told her, “When I get my ring, I’ll get you yours.”

According to Woods, that promise came true in more ways than one.

“Two rings in one year,” she added, seemingly referencing both Towns’ championship ring and their engagement—the pair were engaged in December 2025.

Woods jokingly gave a nod to her fashion brand, Woods by Jordyn, crediting one of its bags for an “undefeated playoff run” and an “MVP performance,” before emphasizing how special the championship team truly was.

The heartfelt tribute, shared on Instagram, offered fans a glimpse into the couple’s journey and the pride Woods feels as Towns reaches one of the biggest milestones of his career.

“Forever proud,” she concluded.