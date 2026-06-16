Laverne Cox says Trump’s DEI rollbacks have cost her 90 percent of her income: ‘I’ve had to dip into savings and my retirement fund’

Laverne Cox says the Trump administration’s war on diversity, equity, and inclusion has wiped out roughly 90 percent of her income, forcing her to draw on personal savings and retirement funds to stay afloat. The disclosure came in a new interview with The Guardian, published while she promotes her memoir “Transcendent.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cox said the income hit has come from the disappearance of corporate branding deals, speaking engagements, and even teaching opportunities.

“This regime has threatened to defund any colleges and universities that promote gender ideology, DEI,” she told The Guardian. “Even though I’d be teaching a graduate acting class, it could be perceived as promoting trans ideology. These are the realities.”

Cox said her situation is less about her own circumstances and more about what it signals for trans people without her resources. “The past year or two, I’ve had to dip into savings and my retirement fund. So, the blessing is that I finally have the privilege to have a retirement fund to dip into, but you don’t really want to do that. If it’s affecting me, then it’s definitely affecting other people.”

Cox’s comments echo earlier statements she made to Attitude magazine, where she said she had “lost so much money because of this administration” and never expected college speaking gigs to dry up.

Cox also addressed the broader stakes for trans people in America. “If we don’t wake up and don’t understand, trans people will be exterminated,” she said. “People’s rights are being taken away, people are losing their jobs, people are losing healthcare, people are being de-transitioned in prison, gender-affirming care is being attacked, not just for children but also for adults.”