Did Tom Holland just confirm he and Zendaya are married?

Tom Holland has maybe confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, possibly ending months of public speculation with a single offhand remark. The comments came during an interview with Esquire UK published Tuesday, when a reporter asked whether Holland had to reassure family members about AI-generated images that appeared to show the couple at their wedding.

“No, because they were all there,” Holland replied. “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

In March, theGrio reported on Law Roach’s confirmation that the wedding had already taken place, with Zendaya’s longtime stylist telling Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” TheGrio also covered Zendaya’s response to the AI wedding photos circulating online, in which she acknowledged “many people have been fooled” by the realistic-looking images. According to the Associated Press, Holland also spoke warmly about the couple’s bond in the same interview.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” Holland said. “So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

The (possible) marriage between the two stars had been widely speculated since Roach’s March comments, and Holland’s new remarks appear to be the closest either of them has come to publicly confirming it.

The couple first met when they co-starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and reportedly got engaged over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in 2024. Both have been famously private about their relationship throughout their time together, with Holland telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that it was something they were “incredibly protective of” and wanted to “keep as sacred as possible.” They are both set to appear together in two major summer films: “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”