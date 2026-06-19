Peabo Bryson’s family announces private celebration of life

The family of Peabo Bryson has announced plans to honor the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer with a private celebration of life following his death earlier this month.

According to 95.5 WSB, Bryson’s family announced details regarding the celebration of his life on Thursday, June 18. The homegoing will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta, preceded by a private family gathering on Sunday. It will include musical tributes from Regina Belle, BeBe Winans, and Ruben Studdard, and will be available via livestream for those not invited to attend in person.

As theGrio previously reported, Bryson’s family shared the sad news that he had passed peacefully at 5 p.m. on June 2, surrounded by loved ones. The 75-year-old had the day before, a representative confirmed.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the family said in a statement at the time of his death. “He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

Bryson was born Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina, and built a career across more than five decades on the strength of his smooth tenor and gift for romantic ballads. He won his two Grammy Awards in the 1990s for duets with Celine Dion on “Beauty and the Beast” from the Disney film of the same name and with Regina Belle on “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” He also recorded “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack, a perennial wedding staple.

Bryson’s celebration of life follows an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists and fans across social media since his death.

His family’s statement noted they were “tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world.”