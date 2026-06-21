SZA Blasts AI Music, Says Models Trained On 238 Of Her Songs

SZA is not mincing words after finding out her music may have been used to train artificial intelligence.



The Grammy-winning singer recently shared an Instagram Story showing that an AI music database listed 238 of her songs as material used to train AI models. The “Snooze” singer said she believed some of the songs may have been unreleased and called out musicians who support the practice, making it clear she does not see this as innovation.



For SZA this is not just about technology. It is about consent, ownership and who gets to profit when an artist’s sound, style and emotional fingerprint are fed into a machine.

For Black artists, especially, this is not just about technology moving fast. It is about history repeating itself in a shinier outfit. Black music has long powered the culture, from blues, jazz and gospel to hip-hop, R&B, house and Afrobeats. It has shaped what America dances to, cries to, sells products with and exports around the world. But the people who create that sound have not always been the ones who get protected, credited or paid.

That is why SZA’s comments land beyond stan culture or a single Instagram post. She is putting language to a concern many artists, writers, producers and creatives have been raising as AI becomes more embedded in entertainment: Who gave these companies permission to learn from us? Who gets paid when the machine imitates us? And what happens when the most valuable thing about an artist, their voice, their cadence, their tone, their emotional fingerprint, can be reproduced without them in the room?

The timing makes the conversation even more pointed. While SZA is warning about AI’s impact on music, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it is developing agentic AI-powered advertising technology with Amazon Web Services, its preferred cloud provider. The company says the technology will help advertisers plan, activate, optimize and measure campaigns across both linear and digital platforms.

To put it simply, AI is not just trying to make songs. It is also being built into the business side of media, deciding how ads are bought, where they run and how audiences are targeted across TV, streaming and digital platforms.

Warner Bros. Discovery framed the move as the next stage of ad innovation, saying the system will use autonomous AI agents for planning, forecasting, real-time optimization and measurement. The company also said viewers could receive more customized ad content as advertisers get more efficient ways to reach specific audiences.

That may sound like inside-baseball ad tech, but it matters to everyday viewers and creators. These are the systems that help decide what content gets monetized, what audiences are considered valuable and how culture gets packaged for brands.

For Black audiences, the question is not simply whether AI is “good” or “bad.” It is whether the people and communities whose creativity fuels the marketplace have any say in how that creativity is used.

SZA has previously connected her criticism of AI to both artistic exploitation and environmental harm, particularly for Black and brown communities. That concern is not happening in a vacuum. AI systems rely on massive computing power, and the data centers that support them have become part of a growing national conversation about electricity demand, water usage and the communities asked to live near that infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the music industry is already fighting over AI in court. Major labels have sued AI music companies Suno and Udio, alleging copyrighted songs were used without permission to train music-generating systems. Those cases are part of the larger legal battle over whether AI companies can scrape existing art, music and writing and call it innovation.

The cultural stakes feel especially sharp in R&B and hip-hop, where sound is not just sound. A rasp, a run, a pocket, a flow, a producer tag, a sample choice, a regional accent, a churchy background harmony, those things carry lineage. They carry lived experience. They are often born from communities that already know what it feels like to be mined for style while being denied ownership.

That is why some artists are drawing a hard line. Kehlani has also spoken out against AI-generated R&B, while others in the industry have experimented with AI artists and AI-assisted creative tools. Timbaland, for example, has publicly embraced AI as part of his creative process, arguing that it can expand possibilities for creators.

But SZA’s position is clear: If her music helped train a machine, she wants no part of celebrating it.

The industry is now facing two AI conversations at once. On the creative side, artists are asking for consent, credit and compensation. On the corporate side, media companies are racing to make AI part of their advertising, streaming and audience-growth strategies.

Those two tracks are not separate. They meet at the same place: profit.

If AI can imitate the artists people love, generate the content people consume and optimize the ads people see, then the next fight is not just about whether a fake song sounds real. It is about whether real people, especially Black creators, can maintain control over the culture they built.

SZA’s post may have been blunt, but the question underneath it is serious: In the AI era, will Black creativity be protected, or will it be extracted again?

Because the technology may be new, but the concern is very old.



