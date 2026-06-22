‘It’s a Family Affair’: Beyoncé and Cécred give fans a closer look at Jay-Z’s post-locs transformation

Jay-Z had the internet doing a collective double take when he hit the Roots Picnic stage with a full afro after 8 years of wearing locs. Now, Beyoncé and Cécred are giving fans a closer look at how the transformation came together, and why it was more personal than a festival style switch-up.

Late Sunday night, Cécred released a 7-minute-long documentary titled “The Blueprint” that appears to show Beyoncé narrating the process behind Jay-Z combing out his locs. In the video, Beyoncé is seen alongside a team helping wash, detangle and care for Hov’s hair with products from her hair care line as he prepared for the major stage moment.

For anyone who saw Jay-Z at Roots Picnic and wondered if he cut his locs, the answer appears to be no. The look was the result of his locs being carefully combed out, preserving the length and turning them into the full afro that lit up timelines after his performance.

The process took six days, with Houston hairstylist Letisia “Lety” Ravelo working on the transformation. That detail alone adds a little context to why the look became such a conversation. It was not a quick trim or a one-chair glam moment. It was a patient, product-heavy process rooted in natural hair care, detangling and time.

The family backstory is just as notable. In the video, Beyoncé explains that Jay-Z originally started growing out his hair years ago after Blue Ivy, who was around 5 at the time, was struggling with confidence around her own hair. Beyoncé said Jay-Z wanted his daughter to see that his natural texture was like hers, too, and that their family wanted her to love and embrace her curls.

But for Roots Picnic, the afro also carried a multigenerational nod. Beyoncé also shared that Jay-Z wanted the combed-out look as an homage to his father, Adnis Reeves Jr., who also wore an afro and was a fan of Philadelphia sports, creating a full circle moment for him.

That context gives the viral hair moment a little more weigh. Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic performance was already major because it marked a rare return to the stage for the Brooklyn rapper and Roc Nation founder. His hair simply became part of the story, especially when one of the most recognizable men in hip-hop suddenly steps out looking different.

And this was a different kind of rollout for Cécred, too. Since launching her hair care brand, Beyoncé has used personal storytelling to connect the products to Black hair rituals, maintenance and care. This time, the subject was not just Beyoncé’s own hair or beauty routine. It was her husband’s, and the reveal turned a public conversation about his look into a behind-the-scenes family moment.

For fans, it answers the main question that followed the Roots Picnic debut, and apparently, it took patience, a lot of care and a little Carter family history to get there.