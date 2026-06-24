Big Tigger issues statement on recent arrest, says ‘truth will come to light’ as investigation details emerge

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, noted former BET host and current Atlanta radio host Big Tigger shared his thoughts following his arrest on June 20. The 53-year-old is denying “every allegation” against him stemming from the arrest and those tied to an ongoing domestic abuse case involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

“For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community,” Tigger’s statement reads. “Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life.”

He added, “Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement. My family and I are deeply grateful.”

As theGrio previously reported, the former BET host, real name Darian Morgan, was into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday on charges of battery, aggravated battery and cruelty to a child. According to police records, he is accused of pushing Brown into an office door, causing her to suffer deep lacerations on her face.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 9, per court documents. Brown told investigators that she and Tigger got into an argument after she saw select text messages on his phone. The argument would then turn physical, according to Brown, who says Tigger tackled her to retrieve his phone. She later went to their basement to unplug a computer, prompting him to chase after her.

In the affidavit, Brown alleges that Tigger grabbed her by her arms and forcibly shoved her toward an exit in the basement, causing the deep cut on her face. The lacerations required stitches and left a visible scar, which was noticed in the social media video she uploaded, asking people to question the former BET host about what happened to her face, later accusing him of having an affair with his V-103 co-worker, Franchesca Amiker. Tigger and Amiker have both denied the alleged affair.

Tigger was charged with cruelty to a child because, according to the affidavit, while the entire incident was captured on Ring surveillance footage, their 13-year-old son was upstairs and heard the altercation.