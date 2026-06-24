LeBron James says daughter Zhuri’s Father’s Day card brought him to tears

LeBron James got emotional this Father’s Day after his 11-year-old daughter Zhuri gave him a card that moved him to tears.

The Father’s Day moment was shared on his Instagram account Sunday, where he highlighted the impact his children have had on his life in the caption.

Earlier this year, theGrio covered Zhuri styling LeBron’s gameday fit for a Lakers game after she had asked repeatedly for the chance, with James beaming afterward, “This is courtesy of Zhuri Nova Ann Marie James. She took care of me today.” In May, theGrio also reported on LeBron’s retirement plans, where he said he plans to spend significant time with Zhuri once he is done playing, having missed much of her childhood to the demands of a 24-season NBA career. According to Yahoo Sports, James is currently in active negotiations to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for his 24th season.

“Obviously was away for Father’s Day. My daughter just rolled up on me while I was eating and gave me this and said “Happy Father’s Day, I Love You!” and walk away. Thank goodness she did cause after reading the card I felt it and couldn’t hold it back! INSTANT TEARS ran down my face! Sometimes you just don’t know the impact you make in your kids life but you hope it’s positive! It’s not easy at all being a Father to kids growing in their own every day but goddamn I wouldn’t change it for the world! I knew it from the moment my pops wasn’t around that I wouldn’t repeat the cycle. @bronny @_justbryce @allthingszhuri I LOVE YOU GUYS TO THE MOON, BEYOND IT AND BACK!!”

The card arrived at a meaningful moment in the family’s life. Zhuri, the youngest of James’ three children with wife Savannah, is now a competitive volleyball player who has been making a name for herself in the sport. Her two older brothers are both in professional or college basketball — Bronny is on a two-way contract with the NBA’s Lakers, while Bryce plays college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats.

James grew up without a father and has long spoken about how that shaped his determination to be present for his own kids. “My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys,” he previously said. “Whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing, it makes me happy.”