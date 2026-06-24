Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground prep animiated series with Disney as Netflix deal winds down

When it launched in 2018, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions focused on elevating diverse voices in entertainment. Signing a multi-project deal with Netflix, the company released several lauded films, including “Rustin,” starring Colman Domingo; “Leave The World Behind,” starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali; and documentaries such as the Academy Award winner “American Factory” and “Becoming,” the documentary based on Michelle Obama’s memoir.

Now the Obamas are looking to pivot.

In April, Barack Obama quietly revealed that Higher Ground’s overall deal with Netflix was winding down, allowing the company to do things independently. While it didn’t mean their relationship with Netflix was frayed or that the Obamas would leave the streaming giant behind, it did mean the Obamas were free to shop projects for Higher Ground to any number of companies.

“We were in partnership with Netflix,” Obama told a gathered crowd in Philadelphia for a HistoryTalks celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. “We’re in a process now of transitioning to a more independent [future] where we can work with a bunch of different studios.”

According to Deadline, the first company to work with the Obamas since the announcement is Disney Kids & Family. After finding success with shows such as an adaptation of the “Ada Twist, Scientist” children’s books, the Obamas are now set to back an animated fantasy series titled “Journey.” The series revolves around the title character, Journey, whose home city is threatened when its protective energy shield begins to fail.

“Combining adventure, imagination and music, Journey is a true original that takes bold swings. We’re proud to partner with Disney on this fantastical series and to build on Higher Ground’s history of delivering fun and meaningful stories for kids and families,” Jessie Dicovitsky, Higher Ground Head of Television, said.

During its eight-year run at Netflix, Higher Ground released 20-plus projects, ranging from documentaries to animated and scripted series, earning awards and nominations for both Barack and Michelle. The former president won three Emmy Awards for narration for series such as “Our Great National Parks,” “Working: What We Do All Day,” and “Our Oceans,” while the former First Lady was nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for “The Light We Carry,” a conversation about “Becoming” with Oprah Winfrey.