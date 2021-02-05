Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions to release new Netflix projects

The new projects include new films, TV series and more for the streamer

Loading the player...

For years now, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been busy with their Netflix deal. Now, in an exciting new statement, the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions have announced a slate of new Netflix projects coming soon.

The Obamas’ highly-publicized Netflix deal has already been quite a success for the couple. From Michelle’s revealing Becoming documentary to their Academy Award-winning American Factory, they have certainly made an impact in the streamer’s catalogue. If this recent announcement is any indication, there is plenty of exciting content to come from the Obamas and Higher Ground.

AMERICAN FACTORY / President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama of Higher Ground Productions with directors Julia Reichart and Steven Bognar of the Academy Award-winning documentary American Factory

Read More: Obamas to produce Netflix comedy show about 2016 Trump transition

The new slate includes four new films including Exit West, a feature film based on Mohsin Hamid’s critically-acclaimed novel Satellite, a science fiction feature film written by Ola Shokunbi, Tenzing, a feature film based on the man who first reached the summit of Everest (Tenzing Norgay), and The Young Wife, a film from the mind of Tayarisha Poe (Selah and the Spades).

Also announced are multiple series from the company. Firekeeper’s Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by Angeline Boulley. It follows “an 18-year-old Native girl as she reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her Ojibwe reservation.” The other series is Great National Parks, a natural history docuseries that “will explore some of the most wondrous national parks and wild spaces on Earth.”

The Obamas released a statement on their new content heading to the streamer.

“We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory. From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.”

Becoming – Netflix

Read More: Netflix releases trailer for Michelle Obama’s inspiring ‘Becoming’ documentary

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix, spoke to his excitement for the new projects.

“It has been thrilling to watch President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and the Higher Ground team dive into original programming and produce incredible stories,” he said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

