Whitney Houston’s estate pushes back on Oprah Winfrey’s account of 2009 fall

A public disagreement has emerged between Oprah Winfrey and the estate of Whitney Houston over the circumstances surrounding a 2009 stage fall involving the late singer.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions festival on June 23, Winfrey reflected on Houston’s appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2009, when the singer discussed her recovery journey and time in rehabilitation.

Oprah Winfrey reveals Whitney Houston once fell off the stage while performing on her show, but she asked the audience not to tell the media about it.



"I begged them not to put those pictures out, because it would ruin her life. And they did not." pic.twitter.com/ATri84hsLn — Variety (@Variety) June 23, 2026

According to Complex, Winfrey claimed Houston fell off the stage before the interview and further said that she believed the singer had returned to drug use at the time.

“She fell off of the stage,” Winfrey said, adding that she asked audience members not to share photographs of the incident because she feared the images could harm Houston’s reputation.

“I knew that if that story got out, she would be destroyed by that,” Winfrey recalled. She also noted that audience members respected her request and did not release photos, adding that such restraint might be less likely in today’s social media environment.

The Whitney Houston estate responded in a statement posted on Instagram, challenging Winfrey’s account of what happened. “It was during a sound check and it was due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage,” the estate said. “She was absolutely not high.”

The estate acknowledged Houston’s widely documented struggles with substance abuse but argued that not every event in her life should be viewed through that lens. In its response, the estate said it was unfair to automatically associate Houston’s personal challenges with every public appearance or performance. “She faced personal battles, but it is inaccurate and unfair to attach that struggle to every performance or every chapter of her life,” the statement read.

The estate added that what audience members ultimately saw on stage was the result of Houston’s professionalism and dedication to her craft. “What the studio audience witnessed on stage was the result of discipline, talent, and commitment not the assumptions others project.”

The statement concluded by urging the public to remember Houston’s accomplishments alongside the difficulties she faced. “Whitney’s humanity included triumphs and struggles, but on that day, she showed up as the professional and gifted artist she always worked to be. We owe her the dignity of telling the truth, not repeating myths.”

The exchange has renewed public interest in Houston’s final years, which were frequently scrutinized by the media. The singer died in 2012 at age 48 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Authorities later determined that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors in her death.

More than a decade later, Winfrey’s comments and the estate’s response have reignited discussion about Houston’s personal struggles and her legacy. While both sides agree that a fall occurred before her 2009 interview, they remain sharply divided on what caused it.