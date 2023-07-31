Whitney Houston estate to host 2nd annual gala in honor of singer’s 60th birthday

BeBe Winans and Kim Burrell are slated to perform at the Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala on Aug. 9 in Atlanta.

Loading the player...

The estate of Whitney Houston will host its second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala this fall in honor of what would’ve been the singer’s 60th birthday.

The “Whitney at 60” gala will take place on Aug. 9 at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta. The gala, presented in partnership with Houston’s estate, Primary Wave Music, and Sony Corporation of America, helps fund the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children. Karyn Greer, the Emmy Award-winning Atlanta broadcaster, will host the gala.

Six-time Grammy-winning gospel singer-songwriter BeBe Winans, gospel legend Kim Burrell, and Houston’s brother and former NBA player Gary Houston are slated to perform live. Houston’s longtime musical director Rickey Minor, Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr., Gamma founder Larry Jackson, and Clive Davis, Sony’s chief creative officer, are announced as special guests.

Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the “2004 World Music Awards” on Sept. 15, 2004, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Atlanta’s Living Live Foundation is slated to be on hand to present the 2023 grant recipient of its annual “Lighting the Way Youth Mentor.”

The event will include a silent auction of several specialty items and keepsakes provided by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, basketball legend Julius Erving II, and packages from Broadway. Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will be awarded scholarships by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

The Legacy Foundation, founded in 2020, has as its mission to serve the youth. Pat Houston, the executor of The Estate for Whitney E. Houston, says that the late singer leaned into helping young people since the start of her music career.

“Not long after Whitney’s career started in the mid-80s, she was steadfast and focused on starting her foundation for children and young people,” Pat said in a statement. “Especially now, during this time in history with our young people, the foundation’s work is more important than ever. She would be proud to know that we are continuing the work and extending our hand and love to today’s youth, who are dealing with a myriad of challenges.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!