Netflix announces release date for Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ 

Soon, Tyler Perry and the cast of “Why Did I Get Married Again?”—the next installment in Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise that delves into the highs and lows of marriage—will whisk viewers away to Lake Como, Italy.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the film, starring Perry alongside Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, and Sharon Leal, will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“You are cordially invited… again. Tyler Perry’s WHY DID I GET MARRIED AGAIN? Premieres September 9 💍,” read the caption of a post featuring the film’s poster on Netflix’s Instagram dedicated to Black content Strong Black Lead.

The franchise began nearly 20 years ago, when “Why Did I Get Married?” starring Janet Jackson, among those returning, hit theaters and quickly entered the cultural zeitgeist in 2007. Audiences last visited the friend group in 2010’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?” This time around, they, along with franchise newcomer and longtime Perry collaborator Taraji P. Henson, head to Lake Como for the destination wedding of Henson’s character’s son (White) and Marcus and Angela Williams’ daughter (Smith).

Director Tyler Perry attends the special screening of “Why Did I Get Married Too?” at the School of Visual Arts Theater on March 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

“She’s actually been friends with the group for a long time,” Henson told People magazine about Henson’s character without giving away too much.

“She’s the fierce, powerful businesswoman who travels with the group to Lake Como to see her son get married,” the “Hidden Figures” star continued, adding, “and let’s just say, maybe traveling with some extra baggage of her own!”

With the story centering on the group’s young adult children, Perry said he was excited to introduce the world and its characters to a new generation.

“Introducing this new generation of characters gave us an opportunity to give the kids an opportunity to shine and go through things and eventually realize they’re not perfect and neither were their parents,” Perry told People.

Set more than 15 years after the sequel and nearly 20 years after the original, Perry said the film—shot on location in Italy—felt like a reunion in many ways.

“[We’ve] all personally grown up and changed and lived lives,” the writer-director explained.

“Some have gotten married, some have gotten divorced, some are happy in long-term relationships,” he continued. “Just like these characters being older, we are older, and we became the people that we were trying to be when we made the first movie almost 20 years ago.”