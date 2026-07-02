Savannah James and April McDaniel launch Signed to grow their women-focused brands

Savannah James and her longtime business partner April McDaniel have launched a holding company called Signed that will house their growing portfolio of women-focused media and business ventures.

The company, named Signed, brings together three existing brands: Crown+Conquer, McDaniel’s creative agency founded in 2016; Let It Break, a membership-based women’s community launched in 2024; and “Everybody’s Crazy,” the podcast James and McDaniel launched the same year.

TheGrio covered LeBron’s appearance on the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast last year, when he joined James, McDaniel, and guests to reflect on relationships and marriage. TheGrio also reported on Savannah James attending the 2025 Met Gala in place of LeBron, marking one of her highest-profile solo moments in the public eye. According to Fast Company, Signed is launched in partnership with MarcyPen Capital Partners, the private equity and venture capital firm co-founded by Jay-Z, with the goal of using the three founding companies as a core for new brands under the Signed umbrella.

The company has also hired Christopher Gray as chief creative officer, bringing experience from Nike and Wieden+Kennedy London. James and McDaniel said the name reflects the weight they place on everything they endorse. “Signed is coming with that responsibility, that reputation, and also the possibility of doing what you love can really work out in the end,” McDaniel told Fast Company.

James said the company’s structure gives them the ability to scale with intention.

“I’ve always been a champion of experts,” she said. “There’s always somebody that’s smarter. There’s always somebody who’s more efficient. So if I can place those people around us, that’s what we’re going to do.” The pair recently took full control of “Everybody’s Crazy” after their deal with Dear Media expired, turning down a substantial in-house offer to retain ownership of the brand and its partnerships.

“We bet on ourselves,” McDaniel said. “We’re building our own studio, and we’re really building the opportunity to own the narrative.”