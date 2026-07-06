Big Tigger says he’s stepping away from radio to focus on family amid legal battle

Big Tigger is stepping away from radio, according to a statement radio host and DJ posted on Instagram Sunday, July 5, citing the “overwhelming speculation and misinformation” and that being separated from his son is the hardest part of what he is going through.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation,” the message started, posted as both a picture and a caption no his page.

“Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father,” he wrote. “So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need.”

He closed by reiterating his position: “As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support.”



TheGrio previously reported that Big Tigger was arrested on June 20 and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, connected to a May incident at his Sandy Springs home in which his wife, Alicia Brown, alleged he shoved her into a door hard enough to require stitches. TheGrio also covered Brown’s response to the federal defamation lawsuit filed against her by V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker, who accused Brown of falsely portraying her as Tigger’s mistress.

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, has hosted the morning show on Atlanta’s V-103 since 2020. He was released on a $10,000 bond the same day as his arrest, and a court hearing was set for July 13 to determine the status of a temporary protective order that requires him to stay 200 yards away from Brown and their children. Brown was granted temporary custody of the children and exclusive use of the family home.

Tigger and Amiker both denied the affair allegations when Brown first went public on June 6. Amiker later filed the federal defamation suit on June 30, seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and claiming Brown’s social media posts caused harassment and professional damage. Brown responded through her attorneys, saying the couple had “shared and communicated everything” and that the facts would emerge through proper legal channels.

No trial date has been announced. It remains unclear how long Tigger will be away from broadcasting duties or whether Audacy (the owner of Atlanta’s V-103) plans to take any further action regarding his show.