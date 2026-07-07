Jaylen Brown keeps promise to young fan, invites him to special event after emotional viral moment

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has turned an emotional promise into a lasting memory for one of his youngest fans.

A heartwarming video shared by SportsCenter on Threads shows Brown personally inviting a young Celtics fan named Gio to one of his events just days after Gio went viral for an emotional response video to Brown’s trade to the Philadelpia 76ers.

Due to the video’s virality, Brown saw it and responded, reassuring Gio that “We’ll always still be friends.” The moment quickly resonated with basketball fans across social media, who praised Brown for taking time to encourage a child experiencing disappointment.

SportsCenter later revealed on Threads that Brown followed through on that promise by inviting Gio to meet him in person at a special event. The video captures the young fan’s excitement as he finally spends time with the four-time NBA All-Star, creating a moment many viewers described as unforgettable.

According to the videos originally shared by @gio_thetiger and @babzonthemic, and later highlighted by SportsCenter, the meeting was filled with smiles, conversation and heartfelt appreciation from both Gio and his family.

The gesture quickly drew praise online. Thousands of fans applauded Brown for extending the relationship beyond a brief viral interaction, with many saying the experience would have a lifelong impact on the young Celtics supporter.

Brown has built a reputation throughout his NBA career for his work off the court, including community initiatives focused on education, youth empowerment and social impact. SportsCenter’s Threads post prompted an outpouring of comments celebrating the former Celtics forward’s willingness to make time for a fan, with many calling the moment a reminder of the positive influence professional athletes can have beyond basketball.

While championships and accolades often define an athlete’s legacy, Brown’s latest act of kindness served as a reminder that some of the most meaningful moments happen away from the court. For Gio, what started as heartbreak ended with a memory he’ll likely cherish for years to come.