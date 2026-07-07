Marcellus Wiley’s wife, Annemarie, files for divorce, restraining order after his arrest

The legal situation surrounding former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley has intensified, with his wife now seeking a divorce and a restraining order in the days following his weekend arrest in Florida. According to TMZ, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Annemarie Wiley is asking a court to order her estranged husband to remain 100 yards away from her and to grant her exclusive use of their Los Angeles home.

The filings stem from an incident at an Orlando hotel over the July 4 weekend. As the Los Angeles Times reported, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Orlando World Center Marriott after Annemarie asked to have Wiley removed from their room, telling authorities he had threatened to kill her and, the previous morning, had intentionally poked her in the cheek with his finger.

The outlet noted that no visible injuries were observed and she declined medical attention, though she described an unreported history of violence and said she planned to divorce him once they returned to California. Wiley was booked on a possible misdemeanor domestic battery charge and released Sunday night on a $1,000 bond, with an arraignment set for August 4.

Annemarie’s divorce declaration goes considerably further than the hotel incident. Per TMZ, she alleges a “continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation” spanning years.

Among the most serious claims, she accuses Wiley of raping her on multiple occasions, including in 2012 and again in early 2026, and details alleged physical assaults dating back more than a decade. She is seeking custody of their three children along with spousal support.

Wiley has firmly rejected the accusations. “I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail,” he wrote on X, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. He added that because the matter is now legal and directly affects his children, he intends to stay measured in his public response until he can “speak freely.”

The outlet also reported that Wiley told a deputy there had never been any physical violence between the couple and suggested his wife contacted authorities because of her intent to divorce him.

The LA Times noted this isn’t Wiley’s only legal battle, as multiple women have separately accused him of sexual assault in civil lawsuits, all of which he has denied.