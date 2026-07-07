Tyler Perry reveals painful setback behind ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’

Tyler Perry is opening up about an unexpected setback that made filming his upcoming Netflix movie “Why Did I Get Married Again?” far more demanding than expected.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Perry revealed that he broke his collarbone in a bicycle accident just two weeks before production began on the highly anticipated sequel. Despite the injury, the filmmaker, writer, director and actor pressed ahead with filming, though he admitted it wasn’t easy.

The 56-year-old joked that one phrase became a constant on set. “Watch my shoulder.”

According to Perry, the warning became so common that members of the cast eventually turned it into the name of their group chat.

Perry explained that the injury was especially challenging during one of the film’s biggest sequences, which involved a large dance scene. In addition to acting, he was directing the production and coordinating the ensemble while trying to avoid further aggravating his shoulder.

Perry said he repeatedly reminded cast members to be mindful of his injury while they filmed the physically demanding scenes.

The third installment reunites several familiar faces from the beloved relationship drama franchise, including Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Michael Jai White, Tasha Smith and Sharon Leal. Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson joins the cast as a newcomer.

PEOPLE also revealed that ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ follows the friends as they reunite in Lake Como, Italy, for a wedding involving the next generation of their families. The sequel explores how their children have grown into adults while prompting the longtime friends to reflect on love, marriage and the lives they’ve built over the years.

Speaking about the new chapter, Perry said he’s excited for audiences to see how the characters have evolved since the previous films. He described the story as a reminder that marriage changes over time and often looks very different from what people imagine when they’re younger.

“Why Did I Get Married Again?” will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 9, marking the long-awaited return of one of Perry’s most popular film franchises.