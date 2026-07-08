The Nolan Wells case is reigniting conversations about other Black youth whose deaths raised questions

As new details continue to emerge in the case of Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old who was found dead after he was reported missing on July 4 in Mississippi, another conversation has begun to unfold alongside it.

Across social media, users have been pulling other names back into the spotlight, revisiting the deaths of other Black youth and young adults that left families searching for answers, launched public outcry, or died under mysterious circumstances in predominantly non-Black spaces.

In many of the cases, their stories do not share the same ending or one explanation. Some have resulted in murder charges, while others remain disputed or unanswered. But together they offer some form of reasoning as to why cases like Wells’ can strike such a chord, because it has arrived on the heels of so many others. Below, we take a closer look at some of the names trending now.

Jor’Dynn Duncan. (ABC 7NY)

Jor’dynn Duncan

Duncan was a 7-year-old girl from Bayport, Long Island, New York, who died in December 2025 after prosecutors claimed she endured months of severe abuse and neglect at the hands of her incarcerated father’s fiancée. Authorities allege she suffered roughly 90 injuries and died from a massive, untreated infection caused by sharp-force wounds. Three women spanning three generations of the same family have been indicted in connection with her death and have pleaded not guilty. The child’s birth mother intends to sue Suffolk County for negligence.

Kayla Huff. (Photo credit: Millard Family Funeral Chapel)

Kayla Huff

A 16-year-old from Moberly, Missouri, Huff’s disappearance in May 2026 led to an outpouring of community support. She was found dead in a heavily wooded area. Several white young adults and at least one teen, including 20-year-old Alayna Mason, have been arrested in connection with her kidnapping and killing, though part of the growing concern online has been around the lack of information, including a motive behind the brutal killing.

To’nea Miller. (Photo credit: Facebook)

To’nea Miller

Hailing from Michigan originally, Miller was a 27-year-old woman who had either relocated to Miami or was on an extended stay in the city when she was found hanging from a tree on June 18, according to the local NAACP chapter and her family. Her death prompted national attention after family members and communnity supports raised questions, especially given the timing so close to Juneteenth. On June 26, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office ruled her death a suicide, though her family and many in the community are not accepting that.

Juliana Nzita. (Photo credit: Juliana Nzita GoFundme)

Juliana Nzita

Nzita, a 16-year-old girl who had recently moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Charlotte, North Carolina, was reported missing in April 2026 and was found hanging from a tree on the grounds of a church. While the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ruled her death a suicide, it has sparked widespread concern and speculation.

Sam Nordquist. (Photo credit: Fox 5)

Sam Nordquist

Nordquist was a 24-year-old Black trans man from Minnesota who traveled to New York in September 2024 to meet his online girlfriend at the time and was later found dead on February 13, 2025, after prosecutors allege he endured weeks of prolonged torture and abuse. His case has returned headlines amid the case of Wells, and because in June 2026, Precious Arzuaga, whom Nordquist traveled to meet, pleaded guilty to all 11 charges against her, including first-degree murder.

Zekevian James. (Photo credit: WRBL)

Zekevian James

Days before the Wells case began, the community of Richland, Georgia, had been grappling with the murders of two teens, 19-year-old James and 17-year-old Jo’Quavious Jones, who were found dead in a wooded area of Webster County on July 1, 2026, a day after a family member reported one of the teens missing. The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, and though there is lots of speculation, no arrests or any publicly identified suspects have been announced.

Jerard Jackson (Facebook/Shared by Family)

Jerard Jackson

Jackson was a 28-year-old Illinois man who disappeared after attending the Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan. He was last seen on June 29, 2026, before he was found dead the following day in a wooded area near the festival grounds. Investigators said there are no signs of foul play, claiming he died of suicide after experiencing what friends described as a mental health crisis.