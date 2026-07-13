Friend of Nolan Wells shares his account as investigation continues

A friend who was with Nolan Wells before the 18-year-old was reported missing is publicly sharing his version of events for the first time, while stressing that investigators should be allowed to determine exactly what happened.

Tracestin Shepherd, spoke by phone with “Good Morning America” this week. Shepherd declined to appear on camera; according to Shepherd, he and others have received threats online since Wells’ body was found.

“We did no wrong here, and we don’t understand how we’re getting so much hate behind it,” Shepherd said. “We all cared about and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see him die.”

Shepherd addressed a video that investigators have been reviewing. Wells’ family had said the video appeared to show their son in a confrontation. Shepherd said the voice heard yelling in the video is his own, not Wells’. “That’s the video I’m referring to,” he said. “That’s me yelling.”

Shepherd said he took a boat back from Horn Island in the late afternoon on July 4, while Wells stayed behind after meeting a young woman that day. “They met that day, and it was kind of… he did come off that day like he really did like her, but that was the only time they’d ever hung out — it was at Horn Island on July 4th,” Shepherd said.

Investigators have said they believe Wells drowned and have reported finding no immediate signs of foul play. However, the case continues to draw widespread public attention as Wells’ family seeks additional answers. The Grio had earlier reported on authorities questioning the viral beach video and early timeline of events.

Wells’ parents have publicly expressed skepticism about the initial findings, pointing to unanswered questions surrounding their son’s cellphone. According to the report, the family said phone tracking data appeared to show the device returning to the mainland after Wells disappeared. Local authorities said investigators have requested access to the phone, while the family’s attorney indicated it would be turned over as part of the investigation.

Shepard said the online speculation has made an already painful situation even more difficult for those who knew Wells. “I want everybody to just relax and let everybody mourn the loss of Nolan, and let us remember him as the sweet guy. I think everybody needs to let the investigation continue and let the facts be shown.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has said Shepherd and Wells’ other friends have been cooperative with investigators.



