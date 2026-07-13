‘I didn’t want people to get trampled’: Jay-Z apologizes after security breach delays final Yankee Stadium show for hours

For thousands of fans, the final night of Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium residency didn’t begin with music. It began with uncertainty.

What was supposed to be the grand finale of the Brooklyn rapper’s three-night hometown celebration turned into hours of waiting after a security breach outside the stadium forced officials to temporarily suspend entry Sunday night. Fans with valid tickets stood outside the gates while others already inside watched the clock tick past the show’s scheduled 8 p.m. start time.

According to a police source, a large group of people rushed security checkpoints, prompting a full lockdown of the stadium. For a period of time, no one was allowed in or out as authorities worked to regain control and safely process thousands of concertgoers still waiting to enter. Gates eventually reopened around 10 p.m., but the delay pushed the start of the concert well past midnight.

As the hours dragged on, social media became the unofficial waiting room.

Some fans coped with humor.

One creator went viral after filming himself recreating Netflix’s popular “sit in the chair” trend beneath Yankee Stadium’s towering “Final Innings” signage. If the concert wasn’t starting anytime soon, he figured he might as well make content while he waited.

Others weren’t laughing.

One woman who said she traveled from Chicago shared that she made the difficult decision to leave around 11:30 p.m. despite having tickets. As a mother, she wrote that the uncertainty surrounding the crowd and the length of the delay made her prioritize getting home safely over staying to see if the show would eventually begin.

Her concerns echoed what many others were posting throughout the night.

Fans across Threads, Reddit, and Instagram questioned the lack of communication, worried about missing trains or rideshares, and debated whether it was worth sticking around. Some said they had traveled hundreds of miles and couldn’t bring themselves to leave. Others admitted they walked away just before midnight, only to wake up and discover they had missed one of the biggest nights of the weekend.

The disruption wasn’t limited to general admission fans.

According to reports, even celebrities, including Charlamagne Tha God, A$AP Rocky, and LeBron James, were among those delayed outside the stadium as security protocols remained in place.

The delay came just one night after Jay-Z made headlines during Night 2 of his Yankee Stadium run by using a freestyle to respond to criticism surrounding his partnership with Target. By Sunday night, however, the conversation had shifted from lyrics to logistics.

When Jay-Z finally walked onstage around 12:15 a.m., he immediately addressed the elephant in the room.

“Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door,” he told the crowd.

“They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside. There’s 10,000 people outside. I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled.

“I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was okay. I appreciate your patience.”

With the explanation out of the way, Hov did what Hov does best.

The Brooklyn icon turned the delayed finale into a celebration of New York hip-hop and R&B history, bringing out one surprise guest after another as the concert stretched into the early morning hours.

Teyana Taylor was first, joining Jay-Z for “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” before Jermaine Dupri took the stage for “Money Ain’t a Thing.” Young Jeezy followed with “Seen It All” and “Go Crazy,” while Usher teamed up with Hov for “Heart of the City.”

The surprises kept coming.

The-Dream appeared for “No Church in the Wild.” Rihanna brought the stadium to its feet with performances of “Run This Town” and “B**** Better Have My Money.” Swizz Beatz returned for “Jigga My N****” and “On to the Next One,” while Pharrell Williams joined Jay-Z for a medley that included “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin’.”

Then came Clipse with “Grindin’,” followed by Beyoncé, who reunited with her husband for “Drunk in Love.”

As if that weren’t enough, the finale closed with Jadakiss and Fat Joe joining Jay-Z for “New York,” giving fans who stayed through the hours-long delay one last hometown moment before the lights came up.

Originally announced as a two-night celebration honoring the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, the residency expanded with an “Extra Innings” performance after overwhelming demand. Sunday’s finale may be remembered for the security scare that delayed it, but once the music finally started, Jay-Z made sure fans got a show worthy of the wait.