‘Michael’ movie crosses $1 billion, becoming first biopic to reach historic box office milestone

The “Michael” movie has officially made history, surpassing $1 billion worldwide to become the first biographical film ever to reach the landmark. The achievement cements Michael Jackson’s enduring global influence while setting new records for musical biopics and Lionsgate.

According to Variety, the film has earned $629.8 million internationally and $371.8 million domestically, bringing its global total to $1.001 billion. The accomplishment makes it not only the highest-grossing musical biopic ever, but also the biggest film based on a real person. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film has exceeded expectations since opening in April despite months of production challenges and mixed reviews from critics.

The movie debuted with $97 million in North America and $217 million globally, setting a new opening-weekend record for a musical biopic. Strong audience support and repeat moviegoers helped propel the film through the summer box office.

With its latest milestone, the Michael movie has surpassed 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which earned $911 million worldwide, as well as Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which grossed $975 million globally. The film also becomes Lionsgate’s highest-grossing movie ever and the studio’s first release to reach the billion-dollar club. Previously, its biggest worldwide hits were “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” ($865 million) and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” ($850 million).

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won 52-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in his acting debut as the legendary performer. The cast also includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson. The story follows Jackson’s rise from his early years with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world’s most influential entertainers.

“Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon,” Fogelson said. “Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time”. Director Antoine Fuqua also reflected on the achievement. “Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with ‘Michael’ is a deeply humbling moment,” Fuqua said. “This achievement belongs to everyone who came together to honor one of the greatest artists the world has ever known.”

The “Michael” movie joins “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” as one of only two films to surpass $1 billion globally in 2026 so far. Disney’s “Toy Story 5” is also expected to reach the milestone in the coming weeks.