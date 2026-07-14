‘I was so mad at God’: Meagan Good looks back on divorce from DeVon Franklin and why she now considers it the ‘biggest blessing’ for them

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have been open about what led to the demise of their marriage, and the transformation each underwent on the road to finding new love. However, Good might have given her rawest and most vulnerable answer yet about divorce and her initial feelings after a decision that changed both of their lives.

Good was a guest on Danielle Brooks’ “The InnerMission” podcast and the two discussed a range of topics, including Good’s historic run as the lead actress on NBC’s “Deception,” why she never considered a “Plan B” if acting didn’t work out and more. Around the 37-minute mark, Brooks mentioned Good’s split from Franklin, recalling the belief among many women who are fearful of leaving something that isn’t suiting them, and the fear that can come with it.

“It turned out to be the biggest blessing for both of us,” Good told Brooks. “For his wife and me and my husband.”

Good and Franklin first met on the set of the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom” and quickly fell in love. The two wed in 2012 and appeared to embody “relationship goals,” serving as an ideal couple others could look to as an example. They wrote a book together highlighting their celibacy journey titled “The Wait” in 2017. However, in 2021, Franklin filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” between the two.

Although both have been cordial in discussing the split and the subsequent discovery of new partners, neither Franklin nor Good has shielded themselves from needing to heal after the split.

“At the time, I was so mad at God, and I was so confused. And I was like, ‘Well, Lord, you told me to marry this person and you knew that my worst fear was to get a divorce [after] 10 years just like my mom and dad did,’ and what happened? I got divorced at year 10.” Good explained to Brooks. “And then when it did ultimately happen, I was just like, ‘Lord, I just don’t trust you anymore.’ I was like, ‘You bamboozled me,'” Good continued. “I felt lied to. And it took me that full year of just like constant therapy, constantly crying it out.”

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In her healing journey, Good abstained from alcohol and came to a realization: the season with Franklin was temporary and not a forever one, regardless of how long the two were wed or together.

“Everything that I needed to get from that, I got from that. Everything I needed to give to that, I gave to that,” she said. “And we’re both better because of it. I think I know I’m a better wife because of that experience.”

In 2025, Good married fellow actor Jonathan Majors while Franklin wed fitness influencer Maria Castillo. In his healing journey, Franklin didn’t mince words about the dating world before he found love again and has consistently reminded people that he and Good are in a great place.

Still, in his new Audible original, “Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough,” he recalled the anxiety he had before even revealing to Good that he wanted to divorce.

“Even thinking of the question was terrifying,” Franklin told a crowd earlier this year. “Even having the thought put me in a state of disbelief and absolute fear. I never thought that I would contemplate it. Better yet, I never thought that I would even do it. But now I’m at the edge of considering it.”