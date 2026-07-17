Tom Holland stokes Zendaya marriage rumors with playful joke during ‘The Odyssey’ press tour

Tom Holland just took the long-running mystery around his and Zendaya’s marriage on another epic detour, dropping a joke during “The Odyssey” press tour that fans are reading as all but a confirmation. The moment came, fittingly, while the actor was fielding questions about the very film he and his partner are promoting.

During a WIRED interview answering the internet’s most-searched questions about Homer’s epic, Holland was asked whether Zendaya’s character, the goddess Athena, romantically loved Odysseus, played by Matt Damon. His response was instant. “No, because she’s married to me,” he quipped, prompting Damon to chime in approvingly, “Good answer.”

As TMZ noted, the line lands on two levels, nodding both to Zendaya’s onscreen role and to the couple’s real-life relationship, which they’ve kept coyly under wraps.

The pair have been fueling wedding speculation for well over a year. TMZ reported that news of their engagement first broke in January 2025, and they’ve kept fans guessing ever since with possible wedding rings, bridal-inspired looks, and Holland’s own playful hints, though never a clean confirmation until recently.

Off the press circuit, the couple looked every bit at ease. Zendaya, 29, and Holland, 30, were spotted hand in hand Thursday evening in New York City on their way to a Gold House x OpenTable dinner according to PEOPLE. Zendaya wore a black raw silk wrap dress with floral detailing and her recent “bixie” cut, while Holland kept it casual in a navy sweater, light wash jeans, and leather boots.

The outing capped a week of showstopping fashion from Zendaya, who has leaned into method dressing throughout the tour with longtime stylist Law Roach. Her looks ranged from a gold Jitrois corset gown ahead of “The Tonight Show” to an angelic white gown complete with feathered wings at the film’s Tuesday premiere.

Zendaya also offered a peek into how the two ended up sharing the screen. Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she recalled Holland being cast as Telemachus first, and being thrilled for him before Nolan told her to revisit the script “with Athena in mind.” “I was like, ‘Yo, stop it right now,'” she recounted. “The Odyssey” hits theaters Friday, July 17.