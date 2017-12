The Bronx rapper is hilarious as can be on 'The Tonight Show'

Earlier this week, Cardi B joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, and she left the funny host absolutely speechless.

In between declarations of “Okurrrrr!” Cardi B spoke about where she got her stage name, as well as her shocking engagement to rapper Offset.

Why ‘Cardi B’?

Cardi B was born Belcalis Almanzar, but nobody ever called her that, she explained.

“My name comes from…my sister’s name is Hennessy. …So, everybody used to call be Bacardi. So, I always call myself Bacardi, right?” she explained.

“Then it was my Instagram name – like Bacardi, Bacardi B – but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted. I think it was Bacardi that had something to do with it, so I just shortened it to Cardi B.”

Engagement to Offset

Cardi B showed off her massive engagement ring to a grinning Fallon.

“Don’t get too close because I didn’t put no lotion on my hand!” she joked as she let him see the ring.

The “Bodak Yellow” also admitted that she hadn’t expected the engagement when it came in October.

“I mean, he always used to tell me, ‘I’m going to marry you. I’m going to marry you.’ And it’s just like, ‘Mmm. It’s the right thing to do,'” she said. “But I knew he was going to give me a very expensive gift because he wasn’t there for my birthday, but I thought he was going to give me a watch or something. He just went out of his way, okurrrrr!”

Grammy nomination

During her hilarious appearance, she also spoke on her nomination for a Grammy.

“I am nervous. You want to know something? I already feel like a winner, you know what I’m saying? Because it’s like, ‘I never thought…me?’ Like, I already won. What’s good?” she told Fallon.

