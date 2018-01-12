The 23rd Annural Critics’ Choice Awards went down in Los Angeles on Thursday evening and there wasn’t much color in the winner’s circle this year.

Fortunately, Jordan Peele’s hit horror flick, Get Out won the award for Best Screenplay. The film also won Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie.

No Golden Globe love for Jordan Peele or Dee Rees?

TheGrio caught up with one of the film’s stars on the red carpet and he had a lot to say about the provocative project.

Lil Rey Howery, admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the world’s reaction to Peele’s groundbreaking film, Get Out.

“It’s surreal. When I read the script I looked at Jordan and said, ‘Are they really gonna let you do this, brother? I’m in!’ It’s really dope. I’m really proud of Jordan for taking his time. It took him eight years to write it. He’s the only one who could execute what was in his brain,” he said before revealing that his character, Officer Rod Williams, was written just for him.

“So many experiences in the movie felt like experiences I have had before. It’s just genius. He wrote the character in my voice and I knew it. It sounded just like me.”

Aside from Peele being honored for Get Out, there were only a few people of color who came out on top.

Sterling K. Brown took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in This Is Us and RuPaul won Best Reality Show Host for RuPaul’s Drag Race, rounding out the short list of African American winners for the night.