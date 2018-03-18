It’s clear that the Carters already have their hands full with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy and Twitter can’t get enough.

Saturday night Beyoncé and Blue attended the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, in matching gold dresses. In a nod to the biggest movie of the year, the evening’s theme was “From WACO to Wakanda” with everyone’s outfits reflecting the ever growing influence Black Panther.

The annual event was a family affair hosted by mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and step-dad, Richard Lawson, with Beyoncé being honored for her humanitarian work at the Gala, alongside her mother in-law, Gloria Carter.

As usual, Blue effortlessly stole the show. This time, when she tried to jump in on a pricey art auction hosted by Star Jones.

In a viral clip she can be seen raising her paddle to bid on a piece of art while her father playfully tries to wrangle it away from her.

Jones soon explains Blue’s behavior to the giggling crowd of bidders.

“Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans. Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I’m up here talking about it?”

Of course once Twitter heard about this, they were quick to react.

Check out some of our favorite responses below.

Blue Ivy & Beyoncé arriving at the #WearableArtGala tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/WDVxZO8YFP — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy out her bidding $19K like it’s nothing. Meanwhile I’m over here flexing with these 30 day free trials and cancelling the day before the trials are up so my card won’t get charged. — Slone (@Slone_King) March 18, 2018

Oh, Blue Ivy got me all happy inside. Such a cutie she out doing her parents @Beyonce #Beyonce #JayZ right now #BlueIvy has my respect. She too cute to be ignored now. This little girl bidded 19K &Jay'z face was like: #nerdyburdrecaps pic.twitter.com/qGUCNg5aEz — Burda Ellis Comics (@burdaelliscomix) March 18, 2018

Protect Blue Ivy at all costs pic.twitter.com/i7GWdF3LDv — Love Ms. Leo💋 (@x_markdaspot) March 18, 2018

Blue ivy wrote beyonce this and my heart just exploded. pic.twitter.com/qfztpnz3Pg — franklin (@manda_dadddd) March 18, 2018

.@Beyonce accepts a humanitarian award from her mom at the Wearable Art Gala, with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy in the audience 🙌 @THR pic.twitter.com/aYJBFIGduK — Lindsay Weinberg (@WeinbergLindsay) March 18, 2018