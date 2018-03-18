Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

It’s clear that the Carters already have their hands full with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy and Twitter can’t  get enough.

Saturday night Beyoncé and Blue attended the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, in matching gold dresses. In a nod to the biggest movie of the year, the evening’s theme was “From WACO to Wakanda” with everyone’s outfits reflecting the ever growing influence Black Panther.

The annual event was a family affair hosted by mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and step-dad, Richard Lawson, with Beyoncé being honored for her humanitarian work at the Gala, alongside her mother in-law, Gloria Carter.

As usual, Blue effortlessly stole the show. This time, when she tried to jump in on a pricey art auction hosted by Star Jones.

In a viral clip she can be seen raising her paddle to bid  on a piece of art while her father playfully tries to wrangle it away from her.

Jones soon explains Blue’s behavior to the giggling crowd of bidders.

“Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans. Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I’m up here talking about it?”

Of course once Twitter heard about this, they were quick to react.

Check out some of our favorite responses below.

