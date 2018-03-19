Another day, another Kardashian controversy.

Some Kim Kardashian West fans are commenting on the reality star/fashion and beauty mogul’s forthcoming new beauty product because of its alleged lack of inclusivity.

Over the weekend, Kardashian’s makeup brand KKW Beauty, premiered a campaign image for their new concealer line, which is set to include 16 different shades.

Although the image included two dark skin models, beauty experts have noted that the range of colors cater primarily to lighter skin tones— some even accusing the depiction in the campaign to be false.

READ MORE: Black Trump supporter goes off on CNN: “You have no respect for Mrs. Trump”

Amongst all the tons of supportive comments from fans were a few criticisms made directly to the Instagram post.

“…[R]ealistically, the model that Kim used would not be able to use the makeup product that she is advertising,” wrote one user.

“[T]hey don’t have a shade nearly close enough to her skin tone,” wrote another user. “She’s just using her in her campaign to pretend that she’s diverse but then not actually providing makeup in shades for people like her to wear.”

The debate on the authenticity of the brand continued on Twitter.

Can someone tell Kim Kardashian that putting super light shade swatches of concealer on a black person isn’t the same thing as making products for black people………… https://t.co/rRtKDIjQKI — Sierra🐍 (@sierraadeux) March 17, 2018

Are people surprised Kim Kardashian’s concealers have a limited shade range? She thinks they’re for HIGHLIGHTING only. She doesn’t know concealer is for CONCEALING. Because… she’s not a cosmetologist/beautician/MUA. She’s a reality star trying to be something she’s not. — 🥀 (@aneducatedfool) March 17, 2018

After all of the backlash, Mouna Fadiga, one of the darkskin models featured in the campaign commented on the KKW Beauty post stating that her skin tone was in fact covered in the line, defending Kardashian’s color range.

“I can tell you that they did not chose (sic) me only to pretend,” Fadiga wrote according to Refinery 29. “I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin color. I am not wearing any makeup usually so I know when I have it on if it’s good or not and here it was the case, I even keep (sic) it on me and went have diner with a friend.”

READ MORE: Jay Z stops Blue Ivy from bidding 19K at art auction, Twitter responds

Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Concealer Kits drop on March 23.