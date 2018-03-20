Top stories for March 20, 2018 include Trump proposing the death penalty for drug dealers, a woman was killed by a self-driving Uber, and more.

Trump Proposes Death Penalty for Drug Dealers as Part of Anti-Drug Campaign President

Trump believes that executing drug dealers will somehow solve the opiate crisis, so he has proposed imposing the death penalty for certain drug dealers.On Monday, the president argued that the federal government is “wasting our time” if it isn’t willing to put some traffickers to death. Trump went on to say that since dealers “will kill thousands of people during their lifetime” putting them to death was a reasonable way to end their reign of terror.

-theGrio

Woman Killed By Self-Driving Car in Arizona

In what is believed to be the first fatality involving a self-driving car, a woman was struck and killed by a self-driving Uber in Arizona. A test driver was in the car, but not in control when the impact occurred. The woman was walking her bike across a street in Tempe when she was killed. Uber has taken all of its self-driving cars off the road.

-CNN

Jay-Z Making Moves with Partners, Investing $3 Million Towards Bail Reform

When it comes to reforming the criminal justice system one of hip-hop’s most ardent voices has been Jay-Z. The 48-year-old MC’s label, Roc Nation, has now partnered with First Round Capital to invest $3 million into a “de-carceration” startup called Promise; an outlet that helps those imprisoned for low-level misdemeanors re-enter society with the tools needed to avoid recidivism.

-theGrio

Trey Songz Arrested After Alleged Assault, Claims He’s Being Falsely Accused

Singer Trey Songz is denying that he brutalized a woman, causing her severe injury last February, but turned himself in to face domestic violence charges. Songz was booked for a felony after being accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star Weekend. His accuser hired civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and was later granted a temporary restraining order against him. The alleged victim said that Songz went into a jealous rage after seeing her talking to another man. She accused him of beating her into a concussion and causing her to be hospitalized.

-theGrio

Cardi B: Hip-hop Isn’t Taking #MeToo Seriously

When it comes to the #MeToo movement, Cardi B thinks the hip-hop industry still has a lot of work to do. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is quick to point out that where she’s from women are expected to use their sexuality to get ahead – but often ignored when they speak up about misconduct. “A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f-k,” she said in an interview.

-theGrio