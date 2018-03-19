When it comes to the #MeToo movement, Cardi B thinks the hip-hop industry still has a lot of work to do.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is quick to point out that where she’s from women are expected to use their sexuality to get ahead – but often ignored when they speak up about misconduct.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f-k,” she told Cosmo.

“When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d–ks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

The 25-year-old has always been candid about her rags to riches story, documented her day-to-day life as a stripper in New York pretty extensively before appearing on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York and going five times platinum with her 2017 hit.

Her past experiences have led her to believe that many of the men publicly supporting #MeToo are really just trying to cover their own tracks.

“These producers and directors,” she said, “they’re not woke, they’re scared.”

Since the movement has been a lot more prevalent in Hollywood than in the music industry, in her world accusations against Russell Simmons and R. Kelly have been the only ones that have made major ripples. But she thinks all men need to be careful moving forward.

“Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain,” Cardi warns.

