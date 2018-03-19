President Trump believes that executing drug dealers will somehow solve the opiate crisis, so he has proposed imposing the death penalty for certain drug dealers. But his rhetoric sounds like a throwback to an 80s White House policy that didn’t work.
On Monday, the president argued that the federal government is “wasting our time” if it isn’t willing to put some traffickers to death.
“This isn’t about being nice anymore,” Trump told a crowd in New Hampshire, “These are terrible people, and we have to get tough on those people. We can have all the blue-ribbon committees we want. But if we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time — just remember that, we’re wasting our time — and that toughness includes the death penalty.”
The Prez’ Punitive Plan
Trump went on to say that since dealers “will kill thousands of people during their lifetime” putting them to death was a reasonable way to end their reign of terror.
“This is about winning a very, very tough problem and if we don’t get very tough on these dealers, it is not going to happen, folks,” he warned.
Trump’s approach would be three-pronged: reducing demand through education, cutting off the flow of illicit drugs and saving lives by expanding opportunities for evidence-based addiction treatment.
He also vowed to back policies increasing access to the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, highlighting a new high-profile, “large-scale” advertising campaign meant to discourage America’s youth from ever trying drugs in the first place.
