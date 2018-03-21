Here comes the Judge!!

On Wednesday, the hosts of The Talk announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards which cover a wide variety of programming including soap operas, talk shows, game shows, children’s shows, animation etc, and amongst this year’s honorees is Entertainment Studios own Judge Mablean Ephriam, whose Justice with Judge Mablean was nominated for Best Legal/Courtroom Program.

Ephriam began her law career in Los Angeles as a prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the Office of the City Attorney, back 1978 – but by the late 90’s found herself presiding as the judge on the newly, revised half hour syndicated, television show, Divorce Court.

What most fans don’t know is that she never sought out that position or a career in show business. Word-of-mouth regarding her legal talents (from her colleagues, friends and an unknown entertainment attorney), are what led FOX to reach out to her. Within a week of meeting her, the studio offered her the job.

After a seven year run on Divorce Court, Ephriam then returned to television in September 2014, with Justice With Judge Mablean, produced by Entertainment Studios and Byron Allen.

A mother of four and grandmother of 10, Ephriam also runs the Mablean Ephriam Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to strengthening underserved communities in the Los Angeles area. She also founded the annual Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards and Scholarship Brunch, held on Fathers Day since 2004, which awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on April 29th in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Mario Lopez and The Talk‘s own Sheryl Underwood.

Click here for the full list of Daytime Emmy nominees.