Tiffany Haddish continues to live her best life mingling with celebrities.

Apparently the in-demand comedian has become close friends with Chanel Iman and the two shared an emotional moment at the supermodel’s wedding that really will make you tear up.

Haddish, who reportedly shared a trailed with Iman for a month for their 2017 movie Mad Families, got to know each other well.

And when it came time to toast the beautiful couple at the wedding, Tiffany Haddish set aside hardcore jokes for some lighthearted love and made it a night to remember.

“Chanel, I’m super proud of you,” Haddish began. “From the day I met you I knew that you were a strong woman and that you were a beast. And I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of and I’m glad you decided to take care of that one ’cause I can see his soul,” Haddish said in front of the wedding guests.

”I looked into his eyeballs when you brought him to the comedy club,” Haddish continued. “That’s a good man…”

Haddish then turned directly to Iman’s newlywed love, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepherd, and joked, “You better worship the ground she walk on ’cause she’s got a gangsta-a— b**** that got her back.

She then hilariously apologized to the pastor for cursing.

Haddish added, “Make sure y’all have fun together. I ain’t that old, but I’m old, but I ain’t that old. But I’ve seen things.”

“From my observation, the relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You are going to have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun.”

That’s some love advice we can all use!

Tying the knot

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepherd got married on Saturday, March 3, 2018. She and her groom tied the knot just four months after their dreamy engagement in Beverly Hills.

The exclusive coverage of the celebrity wedding by Brides.com confirms that it was a star-studded event with guests Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Odell Beckham Jr.

According to the report, it was over-the-top with “flowers upon flowers” and the whole thing came together in just under three months.

See all the stunning photos from brides.com here!