Top stories for March 21, 2018 include the Austin bombing suspect killing himself with an explosive device, an Obama campaign staffer reveals more Facebook data mining, and more.

Austin Bombing Suspect Kills Self With Explosive Device

After terrorizing Austin residents for nearly 20 days, authorities are reporting that the Austin bomber has died. According to CNN, the bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday just as authorities closed in, police said. The bombing suspect is described as a 24-year-old white male. It’s unclear at this time whether he acted alone.

-theGrio