Top stories for March 21, 2018 include the Austin bombing suspect killing himself with an explosive device, an Obama campaign staffer reveals more Facebook data mining, and more.
Austin Bombing Suspect Kills Self With Explosive Device
After terrorizing Austin residents for nearly 20 days, authorities are reporting that the Austin bomber has died. According to CNN, the bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday just as authorities closed in, police said. The bombing suspect is described as a 24-year-old white male. It’s unclear at this time whether he acted alone.
-theGrio
Former Obama Campaign Director Reveals Facebook Knowingly Let Them Mine Users’ Data
Carol Davidsen, former media director for the Obama for America presidential campaign, recently explained on Twitter the massive amounts of information they were granted to use with permission from Facebook. “Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing,” she tweeted.
-theGrio
Sacramento Police Accused of Killing a Young Black Man in His Own Backyard
The Sacramento police department is in a lot of heat today following the police killing of a 22-year-old Black man that occurred in his own backyard. Stephon Clark, a father of two small children, was reportedly shot in the backyard of his home that he shared with his family including his grandmother, grandfather, and siblings.
-theGrio
New Museum to Stand on S.C. Spot Where Slaves First Came to America
A riverfront stretch of land in Charleston, S.C. — formerly known as Gasden’s Wharf — where slaves took their first footsteps on American soil will be turned into the International African American Museum in honor of the enslaved African people who arrived there in chains. The museum is part of a $100 million project to build a 40,000-square foot facility charting the troubling history of the African slave trade.
-theGrio
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie of all time
Tuesday, Twitter confirmed that Marvel’s latest offering has been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015); 2017’s The Last Jedi now ranks third. Black Panther is now the first film to top the box office in North America five straight weekends since Avatar in 2009.
-theGrio