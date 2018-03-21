George Fuller is an Army vet who fights for everybody’s freedom but recently found that he had to fight for his own equal treatment in America.

Fuller recently checked into an Embassy Suites in Seattle with his wife and daughters and says that the hotel blatantly discriminated against him, reports King5 News.

–Tiffany Haddish cursing during Chanel Iman’s wedding toast is pure comedy–

George Fuller and his family planned a visit to the Lynnwood Embassy Suites, but he says the front desk manager gave him a hard time when he asked for an extra key. He said he had already checked in online through the hotel’s app to make the process smoother but when he tried to get the extra key from the hotel manager he instead got major attitude and the cold shoulder.

“I was asked for my drivers license, which I didn’t know why he needed the drivers license but OK, I provided it. The gentleman held onto it for quite a while. We’ve already been screened through the app. My name, my drivers license, my address. So I was really disappointed that it was making it more difficult…because we were already checked in digitally,” said George Fuller.

Fuller said he then waited and extra 15 minutes, before the manger acknowledged him, as the manager serviced white customers instead. Fuller said he got frustrated and the manager then got upset with him.

“From that point he [the manager] become more disgruntled, which made me feel very disappointed and he said, ‘that’s the problem with your kind,’” Fuller disclosed.

“That made me feel very angry…I was very upset.”

That racially charged remark prompted Fuller to pack up his family and leave the hotel. They checked into another hotel down the street.

Austin bombing suspect kills himself when SWAT team closes in

“I made up my mind that we were not going to stay…because of how we were treated,” he said. “There was an NAACP event that night and I was telling my wife, of all nights, that he decided to show racism toward me.”

Fuller said he’s speaking out about the treatment he received because he wants the racist incident to be a teachable moment and to spark dialogue.

Tina Turner’s reaction to years of brutal abuse by Ike Turner may surprise you

“Let’s continue to shed light. I felt as though, maybe, I should just let it go but I had to look at my daughters that I am raising in this area. Racism is present…and I don’t want some other family…to have that experience,” he said.

The hotel responded to the incident with a written statement:

“We apologize for any inconveniences, and have been in touch with the guest, to convey that message. Embassy Suite Seattle North Lynwood is dedicated to being an equal opportunity employer and we place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion.”