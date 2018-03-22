Mark Anthony Condittt, the man suspected of terrorizing Austin residents for nearly 20 days was died early Wednesday morning.

According to CNN., he killed himself inside his car with an explosive device just as authorities closed in on the bombing suspect.

Of Pflurgerville, Texas, Conditt has been identified as the domestic terrorist suspect wanted in the bombings.

As more details are unearthed about the domestic terrorist, TMZ reports that several blogs have revealed that Conditt had strong opinions and featured them within his blog while in attendance at Austin Community College.

The submitted blogs includes articles such as “Why we might want to consider doing away with sex offender registration,” “An argument for the death penalty,” and “The release of a terrorist,” which states his belief that terrorists should never be freed from custody.

“My view on free abortions,” Conditt states in one blog “if a women [sic] does not want a baby, or is incapable of taking care of one, she should not participate in activities that were made for that reason.”

In another controversial piece, he writes among other things, “Why gay marriage should be illegal,” he writes, “Homosexuality is not natural. Just look at the male and female bodies. They are obviously designed to couple.”

5 Things To Know About The Terrorist

TMZ reports that Conditt was homeschooled by his mom and seemed to be contemplating going on some sort of mission. His mom wrote on social media, “He’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do … maybe a mission trip.” He reportedly went to Austin Community College.

It’s unclear at this time whether he acted alone. Even though the bombing suspect has died authorities are still urging residents to be on high alert since they don’t know if he acted alone or if he sent other packages.

He killed two people. Anthony Stephan House, the first victim, was reportedly a family man and loving father to an eight-year-old daughter before his life was tragically cut short by a package bomb. Police identified Draylen Mason as the 17-year-old musician that was killed in a second attack. The Violin Channel reports that Draylen Mason was an honor roll bass student at the East Austin College Prep, where he studied with William Bill Dick. Mason was also a member of the Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Austin Youth Orchestra and the Austin Soundwaves.

Fedex explosion related to Austin bombings. While the first four bombings didn’t use any mailing services, the bomber seemed to have been ready to step up his attacks by using the Fedex delivery system.

Even though suspected bomber is dead, Austin remains on high alert. Authorities are still urging residents to be on high alert since they don’t know if the bombing suspect acted alone or if he sent other packages prior to killing himself