Raised in Memphis, this dancer has been influenced by everything from jookin to ballet to flexing. He has meshed these different dance styles into his own unique style. Lil Buck’s dance moves seem to be physically impossible. The videos on his IG would have one believe that has ankles are made of rubber instead of bone. His joyful performances have put him on stage with the likes of Madonna and even Cirque Du Soleil. (Photo via Instagram, @lilbuckdalegend)