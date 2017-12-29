6 Instagram accounts you need to follow for some #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyJoy in 2018

Because who doesn't need a steady supply of #blackgirlmagic and #blackboyjoy?

By
Demetria Irwin
-

When ‘reading the news’ turns into click after click about violence, racism, sexism, and all the other isms – you just need a break. Here are six Instagram accounts to inspire a smile or two with their abundance of #BlackBoyJoy and #BlackGirlMagic.

.@ProfessionalBlackGirl

Professional Black Girl thegrio.com
Professor and ethnographer Dr. Yaba Blay is the creator of Professional Black Girl. It is a multi-platform media project that highlights the awesomeness of the #BlackGirlMagic women exude everyday. The IG feed is full of everything from elaborate hairstyles to dance routines to fun flashback photos from the 90s, complete with bamboo earrings (at least two pair). It’s not about Black women who are professionals; the Professional Black Girl project is about Black women being themselves so ferociously that it is on a professional level. (Photo via yabablay.com)
5. @LilBuckDaLegend

Raised in Memphis, this dancer has been influenced by everything from jookin to ballet to flexing. He has meshed these different dance styles into his own unique style. Lil Buck’s dance moves seem to be physically impossible. The videos on his IG would have one believe that has ankles are made of rubber instead of bone. His joyful performances have put him on stage with the likes of Madonna and even Cirque Du Soleil. (Photo via Instagram, @lilbuckdalegend)
