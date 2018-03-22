Top stories for March 22, 2018 include the Austin bombing suspect kills himself with an explosive device, Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook user datat mining, and more.

Austin Bombing Suspect Mark Anthony Conditt Kills Self With Explosive Device

After terrorizing Austin residents for nearly 20 days, authorities are reporting that the Austin bomber has died. The bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday just as authorities closed in, police said. Mark Anthony Conditt, of Pflurgerville, Texas, has been identified as the bombing suspect.

-theGrio

Queen Latifah’s Mother, Rita Owens, Dies After Battling Heart Condition

Rita Owens, the mother of actress and hip-hop legend Queen Latifah and her closest confidante, died Wednesday after struggling with heart failure for more than a decade. Latifah released a statement to several media outlets confirming Owens’ passing.

Owens worked as a schoolteacher while raising her daughter in Newark, N.J. But later she often made cameo appearances in her daughter’s projects.

-theGrio

Barack and Michelle Obama Send Handwritten Note to Parkland Shooting Survivors

The Obamas sent a handwritten letter to the Parkland shooting survivors. The note, which is dated March 10, is full of the grace and empathy that we have come to expect from the Obamas in the past decade we have known them. The high school schooting in Parkland, FL last month left 17 people dead and kickstarted a dynamic nation-wide gun reform movement helmed by teenagers.

-theGrio

Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes for the Facebook Data Mining Controversy

Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to the Trump presidential campaign, grabbed information from 50 million Facebook users without the users’ permission. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s billionaire founder, has apologized for the scandal and resolved to prevent anything like that from happening in the future. In an interview with CNN, Zuckerberg said the controversy was “probably the biggest mistake that we made here.”

-CNN