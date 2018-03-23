Shaggy aka Mr. Boombastic is listed among a group of performers to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on April 21.

The artist, best known for his songs “Hey Sexy Lady,” “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” and “Boombastic” will chose one, if not all, of these hits to sing to Queen Elizabeth, according to the Huffington Post during a concert will be held at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The BBC will be hosting and producing the live television event, which will exclusively air in the U.K.

Currently, the artists scheduled to perform during the historical night includes Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne Marie, Shawn Mendes, Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and, of course, Shaggy. Additional artists will be added to the event.

Big Dates For The Royal Family

Less than a month following the Queen’s big birthday bash, her grandson will be tying the knot with his fiancé, Megan Markle.

According to Mail Online, just months before marrying his American boo, Prince Harry has been under pressure to sign a prenup, but reportedly refused to sign the agreement. The two are set to marry on May 19, 2018.

Understandably, Harry’s team is not taking it well that he won’t sign a prenuptial agreement to protect his fortune. However, sources say he adores his soon-to-be wife and plans a long life in marital bliss, so he doesn’t think a prenup is necessary.

“He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything,” a source told DailyMailOnline.

The Queen Approves

According to Yahoo News, the Queen wrote a heartfelt letter titled “My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson” that reads:

“My Lords, I declare my Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”

The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 requires that the first six people in line to the throne must obtain the consent of the Queen before marrying.

Consent from the Queen is just the latest formality that Markle has had to undergo as she prepares to become the first woman of color to marry into the royal family.