L.A. Reid is back on the music scene with a new label and it’s first signed artist after his May 2017 departure from Epic Records.

The newly signed artist is none other than Big Boi of the highly revered hip-hop duo, Outkast. Like so many eager fans, we can’t wait to see what they come up with.

L.A.’s Exciting New Venture

According to Variety, Hitco, Reid’s new company, is working to radio the song “All Night,” which got a big boost of exposure last last year when it was used in an Apple campaign for the iPhone X. The “Animoji Yourself” spot has more than 15 million views on YouTube and is among the top Shazam’ed tags in markets like Japan and France.

The company has a distribution deal through Empire. Empire is the independent company responsible for hits such as D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, and Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up.”

What’s Been Up With Big Boi

Big Boi has published three solo albums apart from Outkast. He is managed by Adam Harrison. Big Boi also joined the group Big Grams, featuring Phantogram. According to Variety, the experimental hip-hop outfit released a well-received debut EP in 2015 on Epic Records when Reid was chairman and CEO of the legacy label.

Big Plans For A New Chapter

Reid has raised well over $100 million to launch Hitco and plans to have offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

According to Variety, Reid’s career as a music executive dates back to the 1990s when he founded LaFace Records, a joint venture with Arista Records, which later folded into Sony Music, and yielded hit albums by TLC, Pink and Usher, among others. But in 2017, his exit from Sony became acrimonious when sexual misconduct allegations against him became public.