A worker at a Kanye West company has been severely injured at work. He was hurt so badly that he had to be airlifted to the hospital. The man is reported to be in his early 20’s.

The injury happened on Friday around 5pm when a piece of heavy machinery fell on his leg at Kanye West’s office at Calabasas Tech Center.

The man screamed when his foot became stuck for several minutes. It took the combined effort of seven people to lift the machine off of the injured man. The worker is an Adidas’ employee who is involved in working on Kanye’s Yeezy brand shoes. At the time of the injury, the employee was helping to move a large 3D printer when it fell on him.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The question now is whether Kanye West could face legal troubles over the injury.

If he is sued over the workplace injury it would not be the only legal woe West is dealing with.

Kanye West and Solange Knowles may have similar taste in music and it seems that fact may have landed them in hot water.

According to reports, Leroy Mitchell, aka Prince Phillip Mitchell, 73, is suing both stars for stealing his song, “If We Can’t Be Lovers.”

The Louisville native filed the suit that alleges both Kanye West and Solange included “extensive sampling” and “distinctive and important elements” his song in their work. The suit names two publishing companies as well. Aside from copyright infringement, Mitchell thinks he’s owed money for losing out on royalties, licensing fees and claims he has suffered “loss of goodwill and recognition.”

Mitchell is insisting that Solange and Yeezy sampled the track on separate occasions.

The rapper was spotted Saturday, at the March for Our Lives rally with his eldest daughter North West.