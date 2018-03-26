All hail the queen!

A newly released home video has some speculating that Meghan Markle may have been destined to live in the palace.

Ahead of her highly anticipated royal wedding on May 19th, footage of an 8-year-old Markle playing in a friend’s backyard has surfaced, which appears to show her playing royalty.

During the scene, the little girl who would someday grow up to be an actress is making a “movie” during her playdate called “Your Royal Highness,” where she plays the role of both director and leading lady – calling out “take one!” before sliding right into character.

Her friends address her as “your highness,” as she orders them to do things like “make me 900,000 cookies and sew me a nice dress,” and brags about having a big meeting with people from “Florida and Canada, Mississippi, Missouri.”

At one point Queen Markle even gets to wear a crown!

There’s no doubt that Prince Harry has already seen this video and gotten a good laugh at his beloved foreshadowing her future without even knowing it.

