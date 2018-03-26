Since Beyoncé released Lemonade back in 2016, all eyes have been on the superstar and her relationship with her equally high-profile husband, Jay-Z. Now, that both parties have told their side of the scandalous 4:44 infidelity story, you would think the attention would subside. Instead, fans seem to want even more from the couple now that everything seems to be back on track.

The dynamic duo revealed that they would be taking their family on tour this year with an On The Run Tour Part II concert. Concerts will be both here and abroad with speculation that the tour will also support a collaborative album.

Fueling the rumors are new photos that have emerged from the Carters’ trip to Jamaica. From videos and photos from locals, it’s very apparent that the two are shooting something. Is it promo video for their tour or is it new video for their yet to be released album?

Inquiring minds want to know! Alas, in true Bey and Jay style, we won’t know a thing until they want us to.

With that said, take a peek at the royal family of hip-hop riding through Kingston.