Since Beyoncé released Lemonade back in 2016, all eyes have been on the superstar and her relationship with her equally high-profile husband, Jay-Z. Now, that both parties have told their side of the scandalous 4:44 infidelity story, you would think the attention would subside. Instead, fans seem to want even more from the couple now that everything seems to be back on track.
The dynamic duo revealed that they would be taking their family on tour this year with an On The Run Tour Part II concert. Concerts will be both here and abroad with speculation that the tour will also support a collaborative album.
Fueling the rumors are new photos that have emerged from the Carters’ trip to Jamaica. From videos and photos from locals, it’s very apparent that the two are shooting something. Is it promo video for their tour or is it new video for their yet to be released album?
READ MORE: Killer Mike defends gun ownership in NRA video, discouraged kids from joining protests
Inquiring minds want to know! Alas, in true Bey and Jay style, we won’t know a thing until they want us to.
With that said, take a peek at the royal family of hip-hop riding through Kingston.
Beyoncé & JAY-Z seen filming more scenes in Jamaica (Mar. 22). pic.twitter.com/9XQ9Q3USdc
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 24, 2018
Beyoncé & JAY-Z seen filming more scenes in Jamaica (Mar. 22). pic.twitter.com/OefCqOmqJQ
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 23, 2018
NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé & JAY-Z on the set of a new video in Jamaica (Mar. 20) https://t.co/H6aJPLDMMO pic.twitter.com/UVbwmOu3l8
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 20, 2018
The Jamaica Star reported the whereabouts of the couple while in town, as residents were filled with excitement for the married entertainers.
“Excitement filled the air in Trench Town yesterday as super couple Jay Z and Beyoncé, passed through the community for a video shoot,” captioned the newspaper’s Instagram. “Residents flocked the street sides hoping to get a glimpse of ‘Bey’ and ‘Jay’. The latter, however, proved to be a very difficult task as Beyoncé, spent most of her time shooting inside a local barber shop.”
READ MORE: “I smelled death on his breath”: Singer Mya says dating non-vegans is a struggle
“The STAR spoke to the owner of the establishment, Gilmore Rhynie, aka Barber Dickie, of D & R Barber Shop. He disclosed that he was paid a sum of money for ‘Queen Bey’ to use his space, but could not disclose the amount or any details surrounding the signed paperwork.
The Star also reports that they’ve been told that the video is for promo, not for new music. They also noted a bit of controversy that followed when Beyonce emerged from the D & R Barber Shop. Apparently she came out with her head down and several fans waiting outside were reportedly sadly disappointed that she didn’t take the time to acknowledge them.