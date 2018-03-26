Top stories for March 26, 2018 include youth activists taking the lead on gun reform at the #MarchForOurLives rally, Stormy Daniels details her alleged affair with Trump and more.

Celebs and activists respond to Naomi Wadler’s passionate speech

There were many voices heard at Saturday’s #MarchforOurLives rally in Washington DC but there is one that stood out. Naomi Wadler took the stage and spoke of how black girls have been largely ignored in the gun violence conversation. On March 14, the young leader was a driving force behind a walkout at her elementary school as part of the national effort to draw attention to the gun violence plaguing US schools. Her speech has inspired many, including some important voices in the black community.

-theGrio

Armed white men tried to intimidate kids at #MarchForOurLives rallies

As student protests against gun violence swept the nation yesterday and kids marched in favor of common sense gun laws, armed white men led their own counter-protests all while armed with the same guns that have been used in countless mass shootings. Gun-toting Trump supporters in Make America Great Again hats made appearances at many of the rallies carrying both AR-15s and sidearms in an effort that they called March For Our Guns.

-theGrio

Stormy Daniels offers details of Trump affair

Adult film star Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes to talk about her interactions with Donald Trump. She claims the 45th president liked to be spanked with magazines. She also said he told her she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka. Additionally, Daniels recounted a time when a man threatened her about speaking out on Trump.

-CBS

Killer Mike defends gun ownership in NRA video

Killer Mike sat down with NRA TV host Colion Noir and defended gun ownership on the same day as the march for Our Lives protests swept the nation and it didn’t go over well with many fans. The Run the Jewels rapper described himself as “very pro-Second Amendment” in the interview and claimed—and condemned—those, including celebrities, who he says are joining the anti-gun movement only because it aligns with the progressive agenda.

-theGrio