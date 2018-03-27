Comedian Tracy Morgan is going to get real and raw talking with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson about the tragic 2014 truck accident that left him clinging to his life.

In an exclusive clip on an upcoming episode of Dyson’s new show The Raw Word, it seems like Morgan’s still processing his brush with death and he doesn’t hold back about his new life reality.

“I look at me in the mirror and I said it could have went either way,” he yells at the camera in the video interview.

“It could have went either way for me. I ain’t have to walk away from that accident. My room wasn’t ready,” he said.

Raw Word is a daytime panel talk show produced and hosted by Dyson. He will co-host with reality personality, Claudia Jordan and chronic pain psychologist, Dr. Dan Ratner for the four-week broadcast test run in March.

In the episode, Morgan uses his experience to enlighten people.

Take your mark

“You gotta run your race young people and make it a good race,” he said. “Every morning I wake up Satan says ‘damn, he up again’ cause it’s gonna be a fight for my soul!”

It seemed like the vent session also proved to be therapeutic for Morgan.

“I’m glad this story is being told because me and you (Dyson) are a part of the lost generation. Crack-age wiped out a whole generation man,” he said reflectively.

Morgan then reflects on how drugs took its toll of his dad.

“My father died of AIDS when I was 19. He was drafted into Vietnam. He didn’t go there a junkie he came home that way. And when he was on his death bed in the hospice, he looked at me and my older brother and he was crying and blood was coming out his eyes and he said ‘I wasn’t even done with ya’ll yet.’ ”

New Show

Morgan appeared on The Raw Word ahead of his April 3 airing of his new TBS sitcom The Last OG. He’s back doing what he loves best – comedy – with funny girl Tiffany Haddish.

Peep the synopsis:

An ex-felon is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint and returns to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood.

TheGrio caught up with Morgan this month to find out why we should all be tuning in.

“It’s refreshing. You can expect a little bit of everything,” Tracy Morgan said of the show. “Drama, comedy, you know what it is. It’s part of my life. You can expect truth. That’s what Richard Pryor gave me.”

We also found out how he maintains his sense of humor despite major setbacks, like the crash that claimed the life of his friend, Jimmy Mack and left Morgan in a two-week coma with major injuries.

“If you don’t laugh, you’re gonna cry,” he said. “Don’t ever take life too seriously or you will never get out alive. That’s my advice to young people.”

The Last OG was created by Oscar-winner, Jordan Peele and John Carcieri and will also star Cedric The Entertainer and Allen Maldonado.

