Four years ago, the World Wide Web lost its mind when Solange was seen attacking Jay-Z in leaked footage from a hotel elevator.

Since then, we’ve gotten bits and pieces of the story — if you can put two and two together — which included hints on Beyonce’s “Flawless” remix, as well as the entirety of Lemonade and Jay’s outright reference to it on the title track of the multi-faceted 4:44 album.

Mathew Knowles, who has spoken out about the incident in bits ever since, recently went on The Wendy Williams Show and dished about the infamous incident.

“I have to tell you, I laughed so hard,” said Mathew. “Because if you know Solange, that’s Solange. A firecracker! Don’t know where she get that from,” he joked.

“And Beyonce would be in the corner quiet, just kind of like, ‘When y’all finish, just let me know,’” he said. “So I just laughed.”

Wendy also prompted Knowles to talk about that wonderful time — for us, not for him — when he mistakenly confirmed that Beyonce had given birth to the twins last year.

“I’ll never forget this,” said Knowles. “I was on my way to the airport, and I think it was one of those Saturday ‘good morning’ shows. And I thought the scroll said, ‘Beyonce has announced,’ so when I got to the airport I just wanted to congratulate her because I thought she had told the world.”

“Because I knew and a lot of people knew close to the family. It was a mistake I made and I can own that,” he confessed.

Knowles had famously took to his Instagram with a post stating, “They’re here!” about the boy and girl newcomers.

Sipping the tea

Earlier this year, Knowles, 66, said during an interview with Good Morning Britain that the speculated issues between Jay-Z and Beyonce had caused him much worry.

“It’s always hard for a parent to let go. I felt the same way when I was growing up, I didn’t want to be under my parents’ nest so I understand that,” he said. “I hope, and I feel very calm and comfortable about this, that they’ve been given the tools to be successful. Are they going to make mistakes? Absolutely. But mistakes are a reason to grow. I’m more concerned about the racism and colorism.”

For both interviews, Knowles’ primary goal was to promote his new book, Racism: From the Eyes of a Child, and doubled down on his recent comments about his daughters’ success being due, in part, to their light complexions.

“I’ve been in the music industry for 25 years. When I made that statement, I was speaking specifically as our radio is in America. We have urban radio and we have pop radio. When we look at pop radio we can look, I don’t use Beyoncé or Solange my younger daughter, I really talk about Mariah Carey and others, Rihanna, that it’s just a known fact, if we look over the last ten years, and we look at colorism – which is discrimination based on the shade of color – it’s a fact,” he said.

“It’s a fact that Beyoncé or any of the other artists, Alicia Keys, I can go on and on, a shade of color does make a difference in pop radio.”

